Apricot-Glazed Ham
This year, forego the usual pineapple in favor of an apricot and mustard glaze.
Festive holiday dinner tables always showcase an assortment of favorite side dishes strategically placed around a platter filled with a big flavorful ham. A good hostess knows that not only do you need the main dish to feed your hungry dinner guests, but you also need enough ham leftovers for sandwiches and hearty casseroles in the coming days. If a traditional Pineapple Glazed Ham is your favorite way to prepare a holiday ham, this year decide to give the classic main dish a new twist. Set aside the pre-mixed glaze packet that came with your store-bought spiral-cut ham and try this easy-to-prepare Apricot-Glazed Ham. Apricot preserves, brown sugar, and stone-ground mustard work together to create the perfect sweet, sticky, and savory glaze to adorn your holiday main dish. To keep the ham moist and juicy while baking before glazing, keep it covered with foil and baste it occasionally. Once you brush on the glaze, continue baking, uncovered, and let the glaze caramelize on the ham.