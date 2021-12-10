Apricot-Glazed Ham

This year, forego the usual pineapple in favor of an apricot and mustard glaze.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
14
Festive holiday dinner tables always showcase an assortment of favorite side dishes strategically placed around a platter filled with a big flavorful ham. A good hostess knows that not only do you need the main dish to feed your hungry dinner guests, but you also need enough ham leftovers for sandwiches and hearty casseroles in the coming days. If a traditional Pineapple Glazed Ham is your favorite way to prepare a holiday ham, this year decide to give the classic main dish a new twist. Set aside the pre-mixed glaze packet that came with your store-bought spiral-cut ham and try this easy-to-prepare Apricot-Glazed Ham. Apricot preserves, brown sugar, and stone-ground mustard work together to create the perfect sweet, sticky, and savory glaze to adorn your holiday main dish. To keep the ham moist and juicy while baking before glazing, keep it covered with foil and baste it occasionally. Once you brush on the glaze, continue baking, uncovered, and let the glaze caramelize on the ham.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place ham, fat cap facing up, in a large roasting pan. Fill bottom of pan with water to a depth of ½ an inch. Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 120°F, about 2 hours, 30 minutes, basting every 30 minutes with accumulated juices in pan.

  • Meanwhile, stir together preserves, mustard, and sugar in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm, and set aside.

  • Remove ham from oven; remove and discard foil. Brush ham with ½ cup of the apricot glaze. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, at 350°F until top is lightly caramelized and thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 140°F, about 40 minutes, brushing with ½ cup of the apricot glaze after about 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer ham to a platter; tent with foil, and let rest 15 minutes. Reserve juices in pan.

  • Whisk ½ cup reserved pan juices into remaining apricot glaze in saucepan until well combined. Serve ham alongside apricot-pan sauce.

