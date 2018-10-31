Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

Sweet, crunchy, and addicting, these apricot thumbprint cookies make a sensational addition to any season. With a sweet and tart taste all their own, these treats give a fun twist to butter cookies. While the orange-hued apricot preserves offer a bright pop of color to any spread, we've caught wind of some Christmas-crazy readers swapping in cranberry sauce for its equally merry and bright shade. If feeling festive, you can try a mixture of the two holiday-favorite flavors.By rolling the cookie dough in chopped almonds, you're ensuring a heavenly crunchiness in every bite that's offset by the tender cookie and sweet jam filling. When we aren't serving these up at ladies' luncheons, spring parties, and Easter feasts, we're piling them into Christmas cookie tins and baggies as food gifts for family, friends, and holiday hostesses all season long. These almond thumbprint cookies are simply too good to make just once a year.

By Ben Mims

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Makes about 6 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat first 5 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer 3 to 5 minutes or until creamy. Add flour; beat just until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls (about 1 Tbsp. per ball), and roll in almonds. Place 2 inches apart on 2 parchment paper lined-baking sheets. Press thumb or end of a wooden spoon into each ball, forming an indentation. Chill 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Bake 15 minutes or until bottoms are light golden brown. Cool on baking sheets 10 minutes; transfer to wire racks, and cool 10 minutes. Spoon 1/2 tsp. apricot preserves into each indentation.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022