Apricot-Almond Thumbprint Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and addicting, these apricot thumbprint cookies make a sensational addition to any season. With a sweet and tart taste all their own, these treats give a fun twist to butter cookies. While the orange-hued apricot preserves offer a bright pop of color to any spread, we've caught wind of some Christmas-crazy readers swapping in cranberry sauce for its equally merry and bright shade. If feeling festive, you can try a mixture of the two holiday-favorite flavors.By rolling the cookie dough in chopped almonds, you're ensuring a heavenly crunchiness in every bite that's offset by the tender cookie and sweet jam filling. When we aren't serving these up at ladies' luncheons, spring parties, and Easter feasts, we're piling them into Christmas cookie tins and baggies as food gifts for family, friends, and holiday hostesses all season long. These almond thumbprint cookies are simply too good to make just once a year.