Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting
This super moist applesauce cake is delicately sweet and has zip of flavor from hints of lime zest and ginger.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner.
This cake also couldn't be easier to make; it's as simple as combining the dry and wet ingredients separately, then together, to form the batter. You don't have to hassle with multiple cake pans, as the batter is poured into a 13- x 9-inch baking pan, and the only decorating involved is smoothing the brown sugar frosting over the top (the cake is so moist, you can even skip the frosting).
As with all baking, the ingredients in this cake matter. We call for McIntosh apples specifically because this apple variety has a tender, almost creamy flesh with a tart bite and a fruity aroma. When cooked, McIntosh apples break down easily and turn very soft, so they're best used in a dish with a smooth texture like this cake.
The McIntosh apple is also an excellent choice for making applesauce, which can also be used as a fat-free replacement for oil and butter in some baking recipes.