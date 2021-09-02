Applesauce and Greek yogurt are used in this muffin recipe in lieu of oil or butter, making these muffins a healthier choice for breakfast or a quick snack without sacrificing taste. Cinnamon, ginger, and cloves spice the dry ingredients with the familiar taste of autumn. Brown sugar gives the muffins the deeper sweetness that comes from molasses, and a sprinkling of turbinado sugar on top before baking results in a delightfully crunchy and sweet surface. Arguably the best perk of this recipe is the minimal equipment required—everything comes together with a whisk in a large mixing bowl. Combine the dry ingredients, and briefly mix together the wet ingredients before incorporating. The batter comes together in less than 10 minutes, and it's ready to scoop into the muffin tin. Add the raisins and walnut pieces to the dry ingredients before the wet ingredients to allow flour to coat the surface of these pieces. This step is essential in ensuring that the pieces are evenly suspended throughout the crumb of the muffin instead of clumped together at the bottom of the muffin. Whether you're wanting a healthier baked good to grab on the go or you're simply craving the spices and flavors of autumn apple, this recipe is sure to satisfy those cravings without requiring too much of your time.