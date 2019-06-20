Applesauce Cake

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We hope it doesn't hurt anyone's feelings to state the fact that sweets like pumpkin bread and banana bread are really nothing other than cakes made in loaf pans. The ratios of sugar and butter to flour is far similar to the sweet layers of a tiered cake than to any legitimate loaf of bread. With that said, we love a variety of sliceable cakes and we thought we'd pass along a recipe for one of our favorite cake loaves out there (we just thought we'd call it what it really is): Applesauce Cake. This recipe is incredibly easy to make, taking only 20 minutes of hands-on time. As its name suggests, Applesauce Cake uses a significant amount of applesauce to lend sweetness, flavor, and soft moistness to the crumb of this cake. A bite is similar in texture to pumpkin bread, but the flavor is unmistakably a mix of cinnamon, ginger, and molasses. The warmth of the cinnamon and ginger complement the syrupy sweetness of the apple, molasses, and brown sugar, making for a loaf cake that will convince you a piece of dessert is perfectly acceptable with your morning cup of coffee.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan and line bottom with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Using a mixer, cream together butter and sugar until lightened, about 3 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, waiting until the first is fully incorporated before adding the second. Increase speed to medium-high and beat for 2 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, use a fork to combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and ginger. In a separate bowl or large measuring cup with a spout, stir together applesauce, molasses, and oil.

  • With the mixer on low, add one-third of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and combine for one minute. Add half of the applesauce mixture and combine for another minute. Add another third of the flour mixture and mix to incorporate. Add the last of the applesauce mixture and combine. Lastly, scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the final third of the dry ingredients. Beat for 2 minutes until fully incorporated.

  • Transfer batter to prepared loaf pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 1 hour and 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely before removing from pan, dusting with powered sugar if desired, and slicing.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/13/2021