We hope it doesn't hurt anyone's feelings to state the fact that sweets like pumpkin bread and banana bread are really nothing other than cakes made in loaf pans. The ratios of sugar and butter to flour is far similar to the sweet layers of a tiered cake than to any legitimate loaf of bread. With that said, we love a variety of sliceable cakes and we thought we'd pass along a recipe for one of our favorite cake loaves out there (we just thought we'd call it what it really is): Applesauce Cake. This recipe is incredibly easy to make, taking only 20 minutes of hands-on time. As its name suggests, Applesauce Cake uses a significant amount of applesauce to lend sweetness, flavor, and soft moistness to the crumb of this cake. A bite is similar in texture to pumpkin bread, but the flavor is unmistakably a mix of cinnamon, ginger, and molasses. The warmth of the cinnamon and ginger complement the syrupy sweetness of the apple, molasses, and brown sugar, making for a loaf cake that will convince you a piece of dessert is perfectly acceptable with your morning cup of coffee.