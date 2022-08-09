Glazed Apple Tart
A dessert that dazzles.
Recipe Summary
The secret to this quick and easy but still impressive-looking tart lies in the freezer aisle. Frozen puff pastry is the shortcut that creates an airy and flakey tart base in minutes. Paired with just a handful of other ingredients, frozen puff pastry transforms into dessert with just 10 minutes of hands-on cooking.
This is a great dessert for entertaining, as you can assemble the tart as dinner is coming together and then throw it in the oven while eating the main course. By the time dinner is over, dessert is served.
The finishing touches on this dessert are what help make it extra special, from brushing the warm tart with apricot preserves to give it a beautiful shine, to the sprinkle of delicate thyme leaves, which play off the apples with their lemony flavor.
You'll need an apple that remains somewhat firm while baking to maintain the beautiful shingled look of these tarts, which is why we suggest Honeycrisp apples. Bonus, Honeycrisp apples have skin that retains its pretty rosy color while baking, for an evening more stunning-looking dessert.