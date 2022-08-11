Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Sticky buns studded with apple pieces is a reason to rise and shine.
Recipe Summary
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat.
It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender skin, and lovely yellow hue, are often passed over for other, more popular kinds of apples. They are the perfect apples for this recipe though, as they retain much of their texture when cooked and taste great with warm spices like cinnamon. Although they lack the acidic punch of a Granny Smith or Honeycrisp, their balanced flavor makes them a nice all-around choice; they even work well in savory recipes, too.
While these buns don't call for nuts, a sprinkling of chopped pecans or walnuts would be a welcomed addition alongside the apples. If you want to play around with the fruit, diced pear would also work well in the filling.