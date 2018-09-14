Apple Stack Cake Recipe
A simple stack of delicious flavor to celebrate the bounty of fall.
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Like all apple stack cakes, Ronni Lundy's version tastes best after it has "cured" for two to three days. Wrap the cake in cheesecloth, then in plastic wrap, and store it in a cool, dark place such as a cupboard (not the refrigerator). This step gives the layers and the apple filling a chance to marry, and also solidifies the cake so it is easier to slice.