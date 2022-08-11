Apple-Spice Muffins with Oat Streusel
Enjoy a little bit of fall in each muffin.
Recipe Summary
This muffin has it all: a fluffy apple pie-spiced cake, a crunchy streusel topping, and an apple cider glaze.
We use Fuji apples in these muffins because on the Brix scale (a food-industry measurement of sweetness), they almost always rank at the top, above other varieties. Developed in Japan in the 1930s, Fuji apples are also full of flavor with a firm, crisp texture and are best used in recipes with other bold ingredients (like the apple pie spice in this muffin), where you still want the fruit to shine through. If you can't find Fuji apples, you can use Gala or Pink Lady.
It's also no accident that we call for half of the apples in this recipe to be grated. When grated and stirred into batter, apples add moisture to baked goods, and in this case, help create a super moist muffin.
The rest of the apples in this recipe are left in chunks, so that every muffin has delicious pockets of baked apple throughout. Although these muffins are a great way to start the day as breakfast, they are decadent enough to double as dessert, too.