Amanda Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
Amanda Mack is one of our 2021 Cooks of the Year.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Amanda Mack's bakery, Crust by Mack, in Baltimore, Maryland, is mostly run by her family, and she wants customers to feel like they are walking into her home. "You don't know what people are carrying. We want to make sure that this is a bright spot on their journey," she says. Accordingly, Mack remains dedicated to feeding her community in more ways than one. In addition to supporting and raising money to help social- and food-justice organizations, Mack opened Layers, a space where she can host mentoring programs and events for other entrepreneurs.
Mack's Apple-Almond Spice Cake with Brown Butter Frosting is a quintessential fall dessert, packed with all the seasonal nostalgia. Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cardamom work together to bring a hearty dose of spice to this pretty loaf cake. Chunks of apple and sliced almonds add texture to the cake, while shredded apple provides plenty of moisture and apple flavor. Mack piles her loaf cake high with plenty of apple chips and toasted, sliced almonds, but this cake requires no bells and whistles—the brown butter frosting drizzled over top makes for a pretty appearance.