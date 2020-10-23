Apple Spice Cake
When cool weather hits, apple desserts are some of the most requested treats of all. Apple cakes, apple pies, apples breads…the list is endless. So whether you want a recipe steeped in history such as the Apple Stack Cake, or a simple bowl of Warm Cinnamon Apples, there is a tempting apple dessert to fit your need. This Apple Spice Cake is a nice addition to the catalog of apple desserts. With this one pan apple cake, you don’t have to worry about stacking layers or adding a filling. All the apple spice goodness is in one simple layer. It is a great cake to wrap and take to a neighbor or a small gathering. And since it is topped with a spiced whipped cream instead of the usual cream cheese frosting (which we all adore), this one layer cake makes a great brunch coffee cake or late afternoon snack cake. Practical reasons aside, here are the delicious reasons you should make this apple cake. This tender, moist cake has chunks of sweet-tart apples throughout, punctuated with notes of warm, fall spices and a kick of ginger. If you want to up the wow factor, serve the cake with a scoop of slated caramel ice cream or drizzle it with rum syrup. Whether you serve it straight from the pan or share it with a friend, our easy Apple Spice Cake will soon become one of your favorite fall desserts.