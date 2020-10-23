Apple Spice Cake

When cool weather hits, apple desserts are some of the most requested treats of all. Apple cakes, apple pies, apples breads…the list is endless. So whether you want a recipe steeped in history such as the Apple Stack Cake, or a simple bowl of Warm Cinnamon Apples, there is a tempting  apple dessert to fit your need. This Apple Spice Cake is a nice addition to the catalog of apple desserts. With this one pan apple cake, you don’t have to worry about stacking layers or adding a filling. All the apple spice goodness is in one simple layer. It is a great cake to wrap and take to a neighbor or a small gathering. And since it is topped with a spiced whipped cream instead of the usual cream cheese frosting (which we all adore), this one layer cake makes a great brunch coffee cake or late afternoon snack cake. Practical reasons aside, here are the delicious reasons you should make this apple cake. This tender, moist cake has chunks of sweet-tart apples throughout, punctuated with notes of warm, fall spices and a kick of ginger. If you want to up the wow factor, serve the cake with a scoop of slated caramel ice cream or drizzle it with rum syrup. Whether you serve it straight from the pan or share it with a friend, our easy Apple Spice Cake will soon become one of your favorite fall desserts.

Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss together chopped apples and 2 tablespoons of the flour in a medium bowl until apples are evenly coated. Set aside.

  • Beat softened butter and 1 1/4 cups of the brown sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add sour cream, applesauce, and 2 teaspoons of the vanilla, and beat until combined.

  • Whisk together apple pie spice, baking soda, salt, ginger, and remaining 2 cups flour in a medium bowl. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating on low speed just until combined, about 20 seconds. Fold in chopped apple mixture. Spread batter evenly in a greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch springform pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove sides of pan, and let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, beat heavy cream, cinnamon, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high, and gradually add remaining 1 tablespoon light brown sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Dollop top of cooled cake with whipped cream, and sprinkle with additional cinnamon, if desired.

