Meet the apple dessert that is sure to impress. This delicious seasonal tart is not too complicated to make (we even started with a store-bought pie crust), but is pretty enough for serving on special occasions, from bridal shower brunches to Thanksgiving dessert. The apples are the stars of this treat, and while our Test Kitchen selected Honeycrisp for the recipe, any crisp varieties will work. After slicing the apples, we suggest giving them time to sit and soften in the mixture of lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, and sugar. The softer the slices, the easier they'll be to work with. The real creative and fun part of this recipe is making the beautiful rose design. Begin at the outer edge, arranging the apples in right concentric circles, overlapping each slice about halfway over its neighbor. Be sure to position the apples up vertically, with the cut edge pointing down and the peel edge facing up. That thick bottom layer made from the almond flour and butter mixture will help provide an extra footing for the apples and help keep them upright. Pack the apple rows very tightly, stopping periodically to check your design. For an extra special touch, finish off with a dusting of powdered sugar. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream.