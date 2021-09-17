Apple Rose Tart

An apple (tart) a day keeps the doctor away. Bonus points if it's as beautiful as this one.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

1 hr 20 mins
1 hr 30 mins
8
Meet the apple dessert that is sure to impress. This delicious seasonal tart is not too complicated to make (we even started with a store-bought pie crust), but is pretty enough for serving on special occasions, from bridal shower brunches to Thanksgiving dessert. The apples are the stars of this treat, and while our Test Kitchen selected Honeycrisp for the recipe, any crisp varieties will work. After slicing the apples, we suggest giving them time to sit and soften in the mixture of lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, and sugar. The softer the slices, the easier they'll be to work with. The real creative and fun part of this recipe is making the beautiful rose design. Begin at the outer edge, arranging the apples in right concentric circles, overlapping each slice about halfway over its neighbor. Be sure to position the apples up vertically, with the cut edge pointing down and the peel edge facing up. That thick bottom layer made from the almond flour and butter mixture will help provide an extra footing for the apples and help keep them upright. Pack the apple rows very tightly, stopping periodically to check your design. For an extra special touch, finish off with a dusting of powdered sugar. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll dough to a 12-inch circle; fit pie crust into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom; trim to fit. Prick bottom and sides of crust with a fork; bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack while preparing filling.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Slice apples away from core into 4 pieces each. Slice into ⅛-inch-thick slices using a mandoline slicer or a knife. Place apple slices in a large bowl, and very gently toss with lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, and ¼ cup of the sugar. Let stand 15 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, beat almond flour, egg yolk, salt, 2 tablespoons of the butter, and 2 tablespoons of the sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed in a medium bowl until completely smooth (mixture will be thick). Use a small offset spatula to spread mixture in bottom of prepared crust.

  • Drain apple slices, and reserve some of the smaller slices for the center "rose". Starting at the outer edge, shingle apple slices, cut-side down, overlapping each other, in concentric circles around circumference of crust. Continue shingling apple slices, working toward center of crust, until almost filled to the center. Wrap the smaller slices around each other into a tight rose shape; place in center of tart, and fill in around the rose with more apple slices until tart is tightly packed.

  • Cut remaining 1 tablespoon butter into pieces, and dot top of tart. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake in preheated oven until crust is browned and apples are just beginning to brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Brush tart with melted apple jelly. Cool completely.

