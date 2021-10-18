Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel
An apple dessert that's not too sweet but perfectly fruity.
This recipe for Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel comes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies. "High pie season, the time of year that begins in October and spans through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is a maelstrom of flour, butter, grit, and perseverance. It's the Super Bowl for bakers across the nation," writes Mastrianni. "At Milk Glass Pie, my farm-based bakery in western North Carolina, it's no different."
Trust us when we say that this is not your run-of-the-mill apple pie. With a rye-spiked crust and cider caramel, this pie weaves a complex web of flavors and textures. "Apple molasses is the tart-sweet result of reducing apple cider down to a syrup," says Mastrianni. "My husband uses it as a natural sweetener, but I like it as a base for a caramel in this pie." Paired with an earthy rye crust, this is a recipe for those who dig a dessert that's not too sweet but perfectly fruity.