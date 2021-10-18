This recipe for Apple Pie with Rye Crust and Cider Caramel comes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies . "High pie season, the time of year that begins in October and spans through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is a maelstrom of flour, butter, grit, and perseverance. It's the Super Bowl for bakers across the nation," writes Mastrianni. "At Milk Glass Pie , my farm-based bakery in western North Carolina, it's no different."

Trust us when we say that this is not your run-of-the-mill apple pie. With a rye-spiked crust and cider caramel, this pie weaves a complex web of flavors and textures. "Apple molasses is the tart-sweet result of reducing apple cider down to a syrup," says Mastrianni. "My husband uses it as a natural sweetener, but I like it as a base for a caramel in this pie." Paired with an earthy rye crust, this is a recipe for those who dig a dessert that's not too sweet but perfectly fruity.