Apple Pie with Salted Pine Nut Streusel

An irresistibly buttery, sweet, crunchy topping caps off this spiced apple pie. I developed this pie to be both delicious and safe for my dad to eat (he can’t have gluten). If you don’t have gluten sensitivities, you can use a traditional pie crust and regular all-purpose flour. Pine nuts make the streusel topping feel a little more special, but you can use any nuts you like; there’s no need to toast them first, as they’ll get browned as they bake atop the pie.