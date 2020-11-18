Apple Pie with Salted Pine Nut Streusel

An irresistibly buttery, sweet, crunchy topping caps off this spiced apple pie. I developed this pie to be both delicious and safe for my dad to eat (he can’t have gluten). If you don’t have gluten sensitivities, you can use a traditional pie crust and regular all-purpose flour. Pine nuts make the streusel topping feel a little more special, but you can use any nuts you like; there’s no need to toast them first, as they’ll get browned as they bake atop the pie.

By Ann Pittman

Ann Pittman

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Filling
Streusel

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • To prepare filling, place apples in a large bowl; drizzle with vinegar, and toss to coat. Whisk together granulated sugar, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle over apples; toss gently to combine. Spoon filling into pie crust. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; lightly cover top of pie with foil. Bake at 400°F for 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, salt, and pine nuts in a medium bowl. Drizzle butter over mixture; toss well to moisten.

  • Remove pie from oven and remove top piece of foil. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Sprinkle and pat streusel mixture evenly over apples. Bake, uncovered, at 375°F until topping is lightly browned and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes. Let pie cool at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before slicing.

