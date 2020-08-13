Apple Pie Cake

Love apple pie but don’t feel like fussing with pie dough? Try this delicious dessert mash-up. It is filled with tender spiced Granny Smith apple slices, sweet and nutty streusel, and a tender layer of cake. This Apple Pie Cake tastes wonderfully homemade, but it’s so easy to pull off thanks to a white cake mix. The key to making a cake mix taste like a made-from-scratch batter is to use milk and butter (instead of oil and water). For this recipe, it’s also a good idea to beat the cake mix for a few minutes with a hand mixer rather than just stirring the ingredients together with a spoon. This gives the batter more structure, which helps the cake form a nice base at the bottom and prevents the apple slices and pecan streusel from sinking. Serve slices warm topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream for your new favorite fall dessert. 

By Pam Lolley
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Stir together pecans, 1 cup of the brown sugar, 1/4 cup of the melted butter, and 1/4 teaspoon of the apple pie spice in a medium bowl until well combined; set aside.

  • Stir together apples, lemon juice, and  remaining 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 teaspoon apple pie spice in a large bowl until apples are completely coated; set aside.

  • Beat cake mix, milk, egg whites, and remaining 1/3 cup melted butter with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on low speed for 1 minute. Increase speed to medium, and beat 2 more minutes. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Arrange apple mixture evenly over batter. Sprinkle pecan mixture evenly over apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes, covering with aluminum foil after 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool 30 minutes before serving or cool completely. Store tightly covered at room temperature up to 2 days.

