Apple Pie Cake
Love apple pie but don’t feel like fussing with pie dough? Try this delicious dessert mash-up. It is filled with tender spiced Granny Smith apple slices, sweet and nutty streusel, and a tender layer of cake. This Apple Pie Cake tastes wonderfully homemade, but it’s so easy to pull off thanks to a white cake mix. The key to making a cake mix taste like a made-from-scratch batter is to use milk and butter (instead of oil and water). For this recipe, it’s also a good idea to beat the cake mix for a few minutes with a hand mixer rather than just stirring the ingredients together with a spoon. This gives the batter more structure, which helps the cake form a nice base at the bottom and prevents the apple slices and pecan streusel from sinking. Serve slices warm topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream for your new favorite fall dessert.