Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
You're sure to impress when you pull this out of the oven.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This swirl bread looks impressive (and maybe even intimidating), but it's no harder than making cinnamon rolls. The dough has a really soft texture, and the crunchy nuts provide a nice contrast to the tenderness of the bread. The glaze is smooth and sweet—compared to a milk-based glaze, this apple cider version keeps it light and translucent, really showcasing the stunning folds of this intricate loaf.
The dough starts with a container of sour cream, which makes it extra tangy and tender. If you've never worked with yeast before, consider this recipe your introduction (check out this guide on how to bake with yeast when you're a total beginner). Chilling the dough overnight makes it very easy to work with in the morning. The butter in the filling helps everything hold together and stick when it's cut in half, but it's still quite delicate—be sure to handle the halved roll carefully to keep the spiral shape intact.