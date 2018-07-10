Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

This fall-tastic apple bundt cake stands out in the crowd with its sweet cream cheese filling and homemade praline frosting. It's superbly moist and full of juicy Gala apples. Garnish the frosting with extra toasted pecans. We guarantee that your guests will come back for seconds.
I have made this cake about a dozen times. I have had people request I make it, too! Whatever is leftover, I usually eat for breakfast. I've had this recipe in my recipe bank for over 10 years and love it everytime!
Sue Kiene
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2021
While the cake was good, I was disappointed. No apple flavor at all and I think the spices should be kicked up a notch. I used Granny Smith apples.
