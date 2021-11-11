Apple-Cranberry Salad

Crisp, tart, and a little tangy, this salad will be on your table all fall long.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Elevate your weeknight chicken dinner with a hearty fall salad that hits all the right flavor profiles: Honeycrisp apples bring the sweetness, feta cheese adds a tangy bite, and pistachios offer a satisfying crunch. And the vinaigrette—made with Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and a bit of sorghum syrup—delivers a light, well-balanced finish. Thanks to its mixed greens and sweet potato base, this is a salad that'll stick to your ribs, so it also makes for a satisfying, filling lunch on its own. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Don't be alarmed when the instructions direct you to preheat the oven with the sheet pan inside. Preheating the sheet pan is a great way to ensure good caramelization of the sweet potato, giving it a sweet, slightly nutty flavor; plus, it makes the cook time quick. If you can't find sorghum syrup at your local grocer, use maple syrup or honey instead.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with a baking sheet on center oven rack. Combine sweet potato and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the garlic powder; toss to coat. Once oven is preheated, remove baking sheet from oven and carefully spread sweet potato onto hot baking sheet. Place baking sheet back in oven and bake until sweet potato is tender and golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes, tossing once halfway through. Set aside to cool while preparing salad.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together orange juice, mustard, vinegar, sorghum syrup, and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and garlic powder in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons oil until emulsified and combined. Add mixed greens, apple, cranberries, feta, pistachios, and roasted sweet potato to bowl with dressing, and toss to fully coat. Lightly mound salad onto a large serving platter, and drizzle with any dressing leftover at the bottom of the bowl. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/12/2021