Elevate your weeknight chicken dinner with a hearty fall salad that hits all the right flavor profiles: Honeycrisp apples bring the sweetness, feta cheese adds a tangy bite, and pistachios offer a satisfying crunch. And the vinaigrette—made with Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and a bit of sorghum syrup—delivers a light, well-balanced finish. Thanks to its mixed greens and sweet potato base, this is a salad that'll stick to your ribs, so it also makes for a satisfying, filling lunch on its own. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Don't be alarmed when the instructions direct you to preheat the oven with the sheet pan inside. Preheating the sheet pan is a great way to ensure good caramelization of the sweet potato, giving it a sweet, slightly nutty flavor; plus, it makes the cook time quick. If you can't find sorghum syrup at your local grocer, use maple syrup or honey instead.