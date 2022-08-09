Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies

Fresh apple and dried cranberries upgrade the classic oatmeal cookie.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings: 12
12
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.

For these cookies, we suggest using Granny Smith apples as they keep their shape while baking, creating pockets of distinct apple pieces throughout. The puckery acidity of these apples can also help balance out the sweetness of the cookies.

Fun fact: There was a real "Granny Smith." In the 1800s, Maria Smith and her husband, Thomas, grew their own variety of apples in Australia, including a crabapple hybrid that later became her namesake.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F with oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. 

  • Whisk together oats, flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg in a large bowl until combined. Whisk together brown sugar, butter, applesauce, and egg in a medium bowl until combined. Add butter mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Stir in apple, cranberries, and walnuts until evenly combined. Place 1 1/2-tablespoon scoops on prepared pans, spacing 2 inches apart. Gently press dough scoops down slightly with greased or slightly wet palms to flatten tops. 

  • Bake both baking sheets in preheated oven until cookies are browned and lightly set on the edges, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating pans from top to bottom halfway through bake time. Cool completely on pans, about 30 minutes.  

  • Whisk together powdered sugar and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies. 

This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.

