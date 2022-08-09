Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
Fresh apple and dried cranberries upgrade the classic oatmeal cookie.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
For these cookies, we suggest using Granny Smith apples as they keep their shape while baking, creating pockets of distinct apple pieces throughout. The puckery acidity of these apples can also help balance out the sweetness of the cookies.
Fun fact: There was a real "Granny Smith." In the 1800s, Maria Smith and her husband, Thomas, grew their own variety of apples in Australia, including a crabapple hybrid that later became her namesake.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.