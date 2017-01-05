Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw Recipe
This crunchy slaw is full of seasonal flavors. Start with pre-shredded green cabbage to save loads of time. This side comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time. We also opted for bottled coleslaw dressing, but feel free to substitute your own homemade version. We love the sweet and tart dried cranberries, the crunchy and cool bite of Gala apples, and the toasty flavor of pecans. If you have other ingredients on hand that you think would work well in this coleslaw, give it a try! Feel free to experiment with this recipe until your heart is content. Serve our Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw at your tailgate with your favorite fried chicken recipe. It also makes a great side to bring to a potluck because its flavors can easily meld with a number of dishes. If you’re looking for more coleslaw recipes, check out our collection. We have creamy slaws, mustard slaws, and crunchy slaws. We have recipes that utilize a host of fresh, diced veggies, like Jicama-and-Bell-Pepper Slaw and Broccoli Slaw, and also traditional recipes, like South Caroline Slaw, for those who prefer not to mess with a classic. For similar recipes that make great condiments try our Chowchow Recipes. Chowchow is a tangy concoction of fresh-picked and quick-pickled produce beloved by Southern cooks. They’re chockfull of fresh, crunchy flavor and make the perfect accompaniment to barbecue—whether piled on top or served on the side.