Autumn called, and it wants a bite of these pancakes. Light and fluffy with just a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg flavor, you'll feel like you're enjoying your favorite apple dessert for breakfast. The apple compote compliments the pancakes with cinnamon flavor and the maple syrup gives them the sticky sweetness that we already love on pancakes. This Apple Cinnamon Pancake recipe takes just 30 minutes to mix up. You could turn this recipe into a whole adventure by visiting your favorite apple orchard to pick Granny Smith apples for your Sunday batch of flapjacks too. If you're expecting company, you can easily increase the measurements for this recipe, and you could even make the compote ahead of time. Just heat it right before serving. Looking to add a bit of crunch? Consider topping with toasted walnuts or pecans.