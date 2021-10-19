Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

We've got your signature fall breakfast hot off the griddle.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Autumn called, and it wants a bite of these pancakes. Light and fluffy with just a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg flavor, you'll feel like you're enjoying your favorite apple dessert for breakfast. The apple compote compliments the pancakes with cinnamon flavor and the maple syrup gives them the sticky sweetness that we already love on pancakes. This Apple Cinnamon Pancake recipe takes just 30 minutes to mix up. You could turn this recipe into a whole adventure by visiting your favorite apple orchard to pick Granny Smith apples for your Sunday batch of flapjacks too. If you're expecting company, you can easily increase the measurements for this recipe, and you could even make the compote ahead of time. Just heat it right before serving. Looking to add a bit of crunch? Consider topping with toasted walnuts or pecans.

Ingredients

Apple Compote
Pancakes

Directions

  • Prepare the Apple Compote: Melt butter over medium in a large skillet. Add apples; cook, stirring occasionally, until apples just begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in maple syrup, water, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium; cook, stirring often, until apples are tender and sauce has thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Prepare the Pancakes: Whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs, buttermilk, applesauce, oil, and vanilla, in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, and stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle lightly coated with oil or unsalted butter over medium. Cook pancakes in batches, using scant ¼ cup batter per pancake, until golden brown, about 1 minute, 30 seconds per side. Transfer pancakes to a plate and cover to keep warm until ready to serve.

  • Reheat compote over low, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Serve Pancakes topped with Apple Compote.

