If you are a fan of homemade bread as well as the delicious combination of apples and cinnamon, then mark this yeast bread recipe as your next baking project. Bins of fresh apples at the farmers' market signal the beginning of fall, as well as the fall baking season—that wonderful time of year when Southern bakers pull out the family favorite recipes and whip up their very best apple desserts. The addition of warm spices, such as cinnamon, further enhance the flavor of the apples. If there is anything that fills the kitchen with a comforting aroma more than an apple and cinnamon pie, it is a loaf of fresh homemade yeast bread. Why not combine the two? This recipe makes two loaves so you can enjoy one loaf, freeze the other, or give it as a food gift. Softening the apples in the microwave means they are soft and pliable, not mushy, making them easy to roll in the dough. This apple cinnamon bread is delicious sliced straight off the loaf, or try it toasted, smeared with butter, and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.