Apple Cinnamon Bread

Rating: Unrated
By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary test

active:
45 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 loaves
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you are a fan of homemade bread as well as the delicious combination of apples and cinnamon, then mark this yeast bread recipe as your next baking project. Bins of fresh apples at the farmers' market signal the beginning of fall, as well as the fall baking season—that wonderful time of year when Southern bakers pull out the family favorite recipes and whip up their very best apple desserts. The addition of warm spices, such as cinnamon, further enhance the flavor of the apples. If there is anything that fills the kitchen with a comforting aroma more than an apple and cinnamon pie, it is a loaf of fresh homemade yeast bread. Why not combine the two? This recipe makes two loaves so you can enjoy one loaf, freeze the other, or give it as a food gift. Softening the apples in the microwave means they are soft and pliable, not mushy, making them easy to roll in the dough. This apple cinnamon bread is delicious sliced straight off the loaf, or try it toasted, smeared with butter, and sprinkled with flaky sea salt.

Ingredients

Dough
Filling

Directions

  • Prepare the dough: Combine yeast, warm water, and 2 teaspoons of the sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer; let stand 5 minutes until yeast has started to bubble and foam. Add eggs, salt, lemon juice, ¼ cup of the oil, 3 cups of the bread flour, and remaining sugar to yeast mixture; beat on low speed, using the paddle attachment, until combined, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium; beat until dough is homogenous and almost smooth, about 1 minute. Reduce speed to low; gradually beat in remaining 3 to 3 ½ cups flour until mixture forms a solid mass and a soft dough starts to form, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Turn dough out onto a well-floured work surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes, sprinkling surface with flour as needed. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray, and transfer dough from surface to bowl. Turn dough to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (80°F), free from drafts, until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the filling: Place apples in a medium microwaveable glass bowl; pour apple cider over apples, and stir to combine. Microwave apples on HIGH (100%) power until softened, about 4 minutes. Drain and let cool to room temperature. Stir together brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a small bowl.

  • Punch dough down; turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough in half. Roll each dough half into an 18-by-9-inch rectangle. Sprinkle each rectangle with half the brown sugar mixture. Top each rectangle with half the cooled apples.

  • Starting at 1 short end, tightly roll up each rectangle, jelly-roll fashion, pressing to seal edges as you roll. Pinch ends of dough to seal, and tuck ends under dough. Place each dough roll, seam side down, in two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans, lightly greased with cooking spray. Brush tops with remaining tablespoon oil. Cover and let rise in a warm place (80°F), free from drafts, until doubled in bulk, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake loaves in preheated oven until deep golden brown and sound hollow when tapped, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer from pans to a wire rack, and brush with melted butter. Let cool completely, about 2 hours. Slice and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/25/2021