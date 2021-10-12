Apple Cider Shandy

Rating: Unrated

Say cheers to autumn!

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Just when you thought apple cider couldn't get more festive… allow us to introduce you to our Apple Cider Shandy. Made from 50% apple cider and 50% hard cider, our Apple Cider Shandy is the best of both worlds.

This combination of apple and hard cider is going to be your everyday fall sipper. The aroma of apple hits your nose just as you tip the glass, and the faint aroma of lemon balances the sweetness in your nose and on your palate. The sparkling apple cider adds a touch of fizz to the drink, complementing the natural carbonation of the hard cider. Refreshing and thirst-quenching with just a touch of alcohol, this drink can be enjoyed day or night.

Made with just 3 ingredients, this drink couldn't be easier; it's perfect to throw together for a casual al fresco lunch, tailgate, or autumn barbecue. There are plenty of delicious hard apple ciders on the market—choose one that is not overly sweet, as the apple cider packs enough of a sugar punch. Store the hard ciders and the sparkling cider in the fridge or a cooler of ice until ready to mix your drinks (adding ice to the glasses will dilute the flavor and kill the beautiful little bubbles). Sip while sitting around the fire or watching the leaves change color.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chilled green apple hard cider and chilled sparkling apple cider in each of 2 pilsner or pint glasses. Top each glass with 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, and stir gently. Garnish with thin lemon wheels and green apple slices.

