Just when you thought apple cider couldn't get more festive… allow us to introduce you to our Apple Cider Shandy. Made from 50% apple cider and 50% hard cider, our Apple Cider Shandy is the best of both worlds.

This combination of apple and hard cider is going to be your everyday fall sipper. The aroma of apple hits your nose just as you tip the glass, and the faint aroma of lemon balances the sweetness in your nose and on your palate. The sparkling apple cider adds a touch of fizz to the drink, complementing the natural carbonation of the hard cider. Refreshing and thirst-quenching with just a touch of alcohol, this drink can be enjoyed day or night.