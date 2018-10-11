Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad Recipe with Pancetta and Blue Cheese
This fresh and crunchy salad, from New Orleans-based cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson, is a delicious way to kick off any fall meal. If you can’t find pancetta, chopped bacon makes a fine substitute. The dressing comes together quickly in a small jar with a lid, or can be whisked together in a large bowl. This salad can be made in advance. Cook the pancetta and mix the salad dressing up to three days ahead. Be sure to refrigerate. One day before your event, slice the apple and celery. Place these in a bowl filled with lemon water and refrigerate. Before you're ready to serve the salad, reheat the pancetta.