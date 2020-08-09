Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

With the appropriate amounts of seasonal spices, chopped pecans, and the star of the recipe, Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, a warm slice of this quick bread is why you get up on Saturday morning. All your favorite warm flavors associated with apple desserts can be found in this easy quick bread recipe. For extra nutty flavor, be sure and toast your pecans before using. With just 20 minutes of hands on time, this apple bread is easy to throw together. The hard part is waiting the hour for it too cool once you take it out of the oven. Slow-Cooker Apple Butter lends an extra helping of apple and spice flavors. Use your favorite store brand of apple butter if you don’t want to make your own but trust us. This slow cooker recipe is well worth the effort. You can even give jars of the apple butter as food gifts. This quick bread freezes well. Once it has cooled completely, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, again in aluminum foil, then store in freeze.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
stand:
30 mins
bake:
50 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
2 (8- x 4-inch) loaves
Advertisement

Ingredients

Streusel Topping
Bread

Directions

  • Prepare the Streusel Topping: Stir together coarsely chopped pecans, flour, brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon, and salt. Let stand 30 minutes. Crumble into small pieces.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the Bread: Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and cream cheese in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating on low speed just until blended. Stir in Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, chopped toasted pecans, and vanilla. Spoon batter into 2 greased (with vegetable shortening) and floured 8- x 4-inch loaf pans. Sprinkle top of batter evenly with Streusel Topping.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a long wooden pick inserted in center of each loaf comes out clean and sides pull away from pans, 50 minutes to 1 hour, shielding tops of pans with aluminum foil during last 10 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool loaves in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely, about 1 hour.

Apple Butter-Pecan Muffins

Total 1 hour, 40 minutes; Makes 2 dozen

Preheat oven to 350°F. Double Streusel Topping recipe, and prepare as directed. Prepare batter for Bread as directed. Spoon batter into 24 paper muffin cups in muffin pans, filling about two-thirds full. Top evenly with Streusel Topping. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks, about 1 hour.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/04/2021