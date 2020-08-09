Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
With the appropriate amounts of seasonal spices, chopped pecans, and the star of the recipe, Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, a warm slice of this quick bread is why you get up on Saturday morning. All your favorite warm flavors associated with apple desserts can be found in this easy quick bread recipe. For extra nutty flavor, be sure and toast your pecans before using. With just 20 minutes of hands on time, this apple bread is easy to throw together. The hard part is waiting the hour for it too cool once you take it out of the oven. Slow-Cooker Apple Butter lends an extra helping of apple and spice flavors. Use your favorite store brand of apple butter if you don’t want to make your own but trust us. This slow cooker recipe is well worth the effort. You can even give jars of the apple butter as food gifts. This quick bread freezes well. Once it has cooled completely, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, again in aluminum foil, then store in freeze.
Apple Butter-Pecan Muffins
Total 1 hour, 40 minutes; Makes 2 dozen
Preheat oven to 350°F. Double Streusel Topping recipe, and prepare as directed. Prepare batter for Bread as directed. Spoon batter into 24 paper muffin cups in muffin pans, filling about two-thirds full. Top evenly with Streusel Topping. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks, about 1 hour.