Apple Butter-Glazed Turkey Recipe

Apple Butter-Glazed Turkey is as easy as slow cooker recipes come. All you have to do is pile in all the ingredients and let the machine work its magic. Cook on HIGH for the first hour of cooking, then reduce the heat to LOW. It will cook for around 5 hours, or until the turkey and carrots are tender. To serve, put the turkey and carrots on a platter. Strain the juices from the slow cooker and toss the solids. Bring the liquid to a boil and whisk in a combination of cornstarch and water. This will help the juices thicken. Serve the sauce over the turkey and carrots. Garnish the dish with orange zest. This recipe is a great option for Sunday dinner. From start to finish it will take just over six hours—with only 10 minutes of hands-on time. It yields 6 hearty servings and can be stretched even further with the addition of a few of our favorite sides.