Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze
These homemade doughnuts will be a hit wherever and whenever you serve them. Offer them at a weekend brunch, served alongside a savory breakfast casserole and a bowl of fresh fruit, or pack them into a basket with fried chicken bites and egg salad for a fall picnic. Slow-Cooker Apple Butter adds exceptional sweetness and seasonal spice flavors to these doughnuts. If you don’t want to make your own, use your favorite store brand. You can make the doughnut dough up to 2 days in advance. After cutting the doughnut shapes, you can roll the mid sections and fry them for cute doughnut balls. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, or drizzle with the salted caramel glaze. To make the glaze, bring brown sugar, butter, and whole milk to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. This glaze is delicious spooned over baked apples, yogurt and granola, and ice cream.