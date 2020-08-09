Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

Cobbler is one of our favorite ways to showcase fresh, seasonal fruit. Not as fussy as a pie, a fruit-filled cobbler can be topped with a beautiful lattice crust, a streusel topping, or even canned biscuits. For this recipe, we make easy homemade drop biscuits to top this seasonal apple cobbler. For the most apple-iscious flavor, we suggest using a mixture of both tart and sweet apples, which is also used in the Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. Traditionally cooked for hours over the stovetop, let your slow cooker do the work and turn out a deep, golden batch of homemade apple butter. An important element in this apple cobbler, apple butter is also delicious smeared over a hot buttermilk biscuit or spooned over a stack of fluffy pancakes. It’s tempting to use all your apples in pies and cakes but making apple butter is a creative way to make use of fall’s harvest. Make an extra batch and keep in the refrigerator or give as a food gift.

By Pam Lolley
Ingredients

Cobbler Filling
Drop Biscuits

Directions

  • Prepare the Cobbler Filling: Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together apples, brown sugar, and flour in a large bowl. Melt butter in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add apple mixture (skillet will be very full), and cook, stirring often, until apples are almost tender and syrup thickens, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove apple mixture from heat; stir in Slow-Cooker Apple Butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes, placing a baking sheet on oven rack directly below skillet to catch any drips.

  • Prepare the Drop Biscuits: While the Cobbler Filling bakes, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or fork, cut butter into flour mixture until texture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces.

  • Stir in milk with a fork just until mixture is evenly moistened. Remove Cobbler Filling from oven, and scoop dough into 8 (about ⅓ cup) mounds on top, spacing about 2 inches apart. Brush dough mounds with melted butter; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Return to oven; bake at 425°F until biscuits are golden brown and cobbler is bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove to a wire rack, and let stand 20 minutes. Serve warm.

