Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Cobbler is one of our favorite ways to showcase fresh, seasonal fruit. Not as fussy as a pie, a fruit-filled cobbler can be topped with a beautiful lattice crust, a streusel topping, or even canned biscuits. For this recipe, we make easy homemade drop biscuits to top this seasonal apple cobbler. For the most apple-iscious flavor, we suggest using a mixture of both tart and sweet apples, which is also used in the Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. Traditionally cooked for hours over the stovetop, let your slow cooker do the work and turn out a deep, golden batch of homemade apple butter. An important element in this apple cobbler, apple butter is also delicious smeared over a hot buttermilk biscuit or spooned over a stack of fluffy pancakes. It’s tempting to use all your apples in pies and cakes but making apple butter is a creative way to make use of fall’s harvest. Make an extra batch and keep in the refrigerator or give as a food gift.