Apple Bread Pudding
The base of this bread pudding is a rich apple custard spiced with sweet cinnamon that highlights the taste of the cinnamon-raisin bread providing the dessert with a soft texture and irresistible flavor. The turbinado sugar sprinkled on the bottom of the baking dish creates a thin gooey border of crisp sugar, giving the dessert the slightest crunch around its edges. And the Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise elevates this delicious pudding to a sophisticated autumn dessert fit for any occasion.