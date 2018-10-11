Apple Bread Pudding

The base of this bread pudding is a rich apple custard spiced with sweet cinnamon that highlights the taste of the cinnamon-raisin bread providing the dessert with a soft texture and irresistible flavor. The turbinado sugar sprinkled on the bottom of the baking dish creates a thin gooey border of crisp sugar, giving the dessert the slightest crunch around its edges. And the Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise elevates this delicious pudding to a sophisticated autumn dessert fit for any occasion.

By Bill Scepansky

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

  • Preheat oven to 375°. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add apples, and cook, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until softened and lightly browned.

  • Whisk together cream and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in bread cubes; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in cooked apples.

  • Sprinkle 2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar into a buttered 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Add bread-and-apple mixture to dish, and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle with remaining 2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar.

  • Bake at 375° for 40 to 45 minutes or until light golden and center is set. (Bread pudding will puff to top of dish and pull away slightly from sides as it bakes.) Cool 10 minutes. Serve warm with Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise and Sautéed Apples.

