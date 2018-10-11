Just because our Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce was created to pair along with our Caramel Apple Cake doesn't mean it's a one-hit wonder. Use this decadent sauce to top pancakes, waffles, ice cream, and even that latte you just whipped up. We also love it as a topping to dress up baked apples and to give our classic pound cake recipe a much-needed fall twist. The possibilities truly are endless. This recipe comes together in under 30 minutes and with only 10 minutes hands-on time. You'll start by bringing brown sugar, butter, cream and salt to a boil. Now, the key in making this caramel sauce is to stir, stir, stir! Once the mixture starts boiling, keep on stirring for another minute. Are you ready for the good stuff? When you remove the pan from the heat, add in your powdered sugar and that delicious apple brandy. Now all you'll have to do is wait patiently for the mixture to cool (about 15 minutes), which will absolutely be the hardest part of this process.