Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce

Just because our Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce was created to pair along with our Caramel Apple Cake doesn't mean it's a one-hit wonder. Use this decadent sauce to top pancakes, waffles, ice cream, and even that latte you just whipped up. We also love it as a topping to dress up baked apples and to give our classic pound cake recipe a much-needed fall twist. The possibilities truly are endless. This recipe comes together in under 30 minutes and with only 10 minutes hands-on time. You'll start by bringing brown sugar, butter, cream and salt to a boil. Now, the key in making this caramel sauce is to stir, stir, stir! Once the mixture starts boiling, keep on stirring for another minute. Are you ready for the good stuff? When you remove the pan from the heat, add in your powdered sugar and that delicious apple brandy. Now all you'll have to do is wait patiently for the mixture to cool (about 15 minutes), which will absolutely be the hardest part of this process.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Makes about 2/3 cup
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring brown sugar, butter, cream, and salt to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir apple brandy. Whisk in powdered sugar; cool 15 minutes before serving.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022