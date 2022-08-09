Apple-Blackberry Cobbler

A brilliant dessert that bridges the seasons.

By Anna Theoktisto

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
This is an easy and classic dessert to transition you from summer to fall. Tart and ripe end-of-season blackberries marry with sweet Gala apples in this cobbler for a luscious base to the almond-flecked topping.

The topping is just as easy as the filling to make and comes together like a biscuit using buttermilk and cold butter. It bakes off tender on the inside, but crispy on top.

If you can't find fresh blackberries, frozen are a great substitute, but you can also swap in raspberries or another fruit you prefer. For apples, we suggest using Gala, as they're more sweet than tart with a flesh that turns soft but not mushy when cooked. Gala apples are ideal for desserts like this cobbler, where apples are paired with another type of fruit that has a distinct texture, like blackberries. Gala apples also have a thin skin, so you can either peel them or leave the skin on.

Once assembled and baked, resist the temptation to dive in and allow the cobbler to cool for 15 minutes before serving, so the juices can thicken slightly. Then serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine apples, blackberries, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, lemon zest, and lemon juice in large bowl, tossing gently to combine. Spoon into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. 

  • Whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Grate butter with large holes of a box grater into flour mixture, and toss to combine. Stir in buttermilk just until dry ingredients are moistened. Drop 8 (1/4-cup) scoops of dough over filling; sprinkle with almonds. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until filling is bubbly and topping is browned, 45 to 55 minutes, covering with aluminum foil halfway through to prevent overbrowning. Let cool 15 minutes before serving. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, if desired.  

