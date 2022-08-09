Apple-Blackberry Cobbler
A brilliant dessert that bridges the seasons.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This is an easy and classic dessert to transition you from summer to fall. Tart and ripe end-of-season blackberries marry with sweet Gala apples in this cobbler for a luscious base to the almond-flecked topping.
The topping is just as easy as the filling to make and comes together like a biscuit using buttermilk and cold butter. It bakes off tender on the inside, but crispy on top.
If you can't find fresh blackberries, frozen are a great substitute, but you can also swap in raspberries or another fruit you prefer. For apples, we suggest using Gala, as they're more sweet than tart with a flesh that turns soft but not mushy when cooked. Gala apples are ideal for desserts like this cobbler, where apples are paired with another type of fruit that has a distinct texture, like blackberries. Gala apples also have a thin skin, so you can either peel them or leave the skin on.
Once assembled and baked, resist the temptation to dive in and allow the cobbler to cool for 15 minutes before serving, so the juices can thicken slightly. Then serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.