Buttery Apple-Almond Cake
This cake is too beautiful to be as easy as it is.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Everyone loves an impressive looking cake that is secretly very easy to make. This is one of those cakes. Simply combine the dry ingredients, whisk the eggs with the sugar and other remaining ingredients, then combine the two. Fold in some apples and arrange the rest on top, and all there's left to do is bake it. A dusting of powdered sugar is the finishing touch, although serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn't a bad idea either.
We call for Honeycrisp apples in this recipe as they remain semi-firm while baking, meaning they will maintain a pretty design when arranged on top of the cake instead of turning into applesauce. Honeycrisp apples also pair well with the ginger in this recipe, acting as the right balance of sweetness to its spicy flavor. While this cake is of course an excellent dessert, it also makes a great breakfast or snack the next day.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.