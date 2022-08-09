Buttery Apple-Almond Cake

This cake is too beautiful to be as easy as it is.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Everyone loves an impressive looking cake that is secretly very easy to make. This is one of those cakes. Simply combine the dry ingredients, whisk the eggs with the sugar and other remaining ingredients, then combine the two. Fold in some apples and arrange the rest on top, and all there's left to do is bake it. A dusting of powdered sugar is the finishing touch, although serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn't a bad idea either.

We call for Honeycrisp apples in this recipe as they remain semi-firm while baking, meaning they will maintain a pretty design when arranged on top of the cake instead of turning into applesauce. Honeycrisp apples also pair well with the ginger in this recipe, acting as the right balance of sweetness to its spicy flavor. While this cake is of course an excellent dessert, it also makes a great breakfast or snack the next day. 

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch round cake pan with baking spray with flour, and line bottom of pan with parchment paper. 

  • Whisk together all-purpose flour, almond flour, baking powder, salt, and ginger in a medium bowl until combined. 

  • Whisk eggs in a large bowl until frothy, about 30 seconds. Whisk in sugar, butter, and vanilla. Gradually whisk in flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Fold in half of the apple slices. Transfer batter to prepared pan. Top batter with remaining apple slices, skin sides up. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes, covering with aluminum foil halfway through baking, if necessary, to prevent overbrowning. Let cake cool in pan 10 minutes; transfer cake to a serving plate. Garnish with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature. 

This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.

