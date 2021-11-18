Southerners do love our succotash. Typically made using a farmers' market bounty of sweet corn and fresh lima beans, succotash is the vibrant, vegetarian side that goes well with so many of our barbecue favorites. The one con of this dish leaning so heavily on fresh produce is that we usually only make it in the summer months, when corn and beans are in season. But thanks to culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, we can now enjoy succotash year-round. Harris's Any-Season Succotash is all about adaptability: Use frozen or fresh vegetables, depending on what's available.