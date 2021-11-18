Any-Season Succotash
A celebratory side dish that you can make any time of year.
Southerners do love our succotash. Typically made using a farmers' market bounty of sweet corn and fresh lima beans, succotash is the vibrant, vegetarian side that goes well with so many of our barbecue favorites. The one con of this dish leaning so heavily on fresh produce is that we usually only make it in the summer months, when corn and beans are in season. But thanks to culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, we can now enjoy succotash year-round. Harris's Any-Season Succotash is all about adaptability: Use frozen or fresh vegetables, depending on what's available.
This colorful and easy side dish is sure to brighten up your holiday table. It uses fresh or frozen corn and okra, revived in a cast-iron skillet and livened up with a splash of white wine vinegar and a pat of butter. You can use fresh or canned tomatoes in this basic recipe—if using canned, be sure to reserve some of the liquid to stir in while cooking. You'll find this dish on Harris's Kwanzaa table, served alongside her Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast.