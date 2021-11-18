Any-Season Succotash

A celebratory side dish that you can make any time of year.

By Jessica B. Harris

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

30 mins
30 mins
6
Southerners do love our succotash. Typically made using a farmers' market bounty of sweet corn and fresh lima beans, succotash is the vibrant, vegetarian side that goes well with so many of our barbecue favorites. The one con of this dish leaning so heavily on fresh produce is that we usually only make it in the summer months, when corn and beans are in season. But thanks to culinary historian Jessica B. Harris, we can now enjoy succotash year-round. Harris's Any-Season Succotash is all about adaptability: Use frozen or fresh vegetables, depending on what's available.

This colorful and easy side dish is sure to brighten up your holiday table. It uses fresh or frozen corn and okra, revived in a cast-iron skillet and livened up with a splash of white wine vinegar and a pat of butter. You can use fresh or canned tomatoes in this basic recipe—if using canned, be sure to reserve some of the liquid to stir in while cooking. You'll find this dish on Harris's Kwanzaa table, served alongside her Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • If using canned tomatoes, drain into a large bowl and reserve ¾ cup liquid. Set aside. 

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add habanero and garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add okra and corn; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to blister, about 6 minutes. Stir in chopped tomatoes (or canned tomatoes with reserved ¾ cup liquid); cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 4 minutes.

  • Add vinegar, butter, salt, and pepper, stirring until butter melts. Serve hot. 

