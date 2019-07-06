Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Raspberry, blueberry, blackberry—whip up these cornmeal muffins with any combination you have on hand for a berry good breakfast or brunch. Bigger isn't always better. Small berries, just as blueberries, can be added to the batter whole, if using larger ones such as oversized blackberries or strawberries, chop them into smaller pieces so the fruit is evenly distributed throughout the muffin. The crunchy cornmeal crumble adds so much texture and sweetness to these muffins, yet they are not overly sweet - just sweet enough to curb an early morning or midday craving, and perfect with afternoon tea or coffee. A great use for the season's berries, this recipe is short and easy; you probably have everything already. Remember not to overmix your batter or your muffins will be tough.

By Ivy Odom

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 12 paper cupcake liners. Whisk together baking powder, salt, 1 1/3 cups of the flour, and 1/3 cup of the cornmeal in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Stir together 1/4 cup of the sugar, 3 tablespoons of the melted butter, and remaining 1/3 cup flour and 2 tablespoons cornmeal in a separate bowl until crumbly; reserve for streusel topping.

  • Whisk together buttermilk, egg and yolk, vanilla, and remaining 3/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Slowly pour buttermilk mixture into flour mixture, stirring with a spatula until just combined (it will be lumpy). Fold in berries and remaining 5 tablespoons melted butter.

  • Scoop batter into prepared pan until each cup is three-fourths full (about 3 tablespoons each). Top each with about 1 tablespoon reserved streusel topping. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of each muffin comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Remove from oven; cool in pan 5 minutes. Cool muffins on a wire rack, about 10 minutes.

