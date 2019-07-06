Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Raspberry, blueberry, blackberry—whip up these cornmeal muffins with any combination you have on hand for a berry good breakfast or brunch. Bigger isn't always better. Small berries, just as blueberries, can be added to the batter whole, if using larger ones such as oversized blackberries or strawberries, chop them into smaller pieces so the fruit is evenly distributed throughout the muffin. The crunchy cornmeal crumble adds so much texture and sweetness to these muffins, yet they are not overly sweet - just sweet enough to curb an early morning or midday craving, and perfect with afternoon tea or coffee. A great use for the season's berries, this recipe is short and easy; you probably have everything already. Remember not to overmix your batter or your muffins will be tough.