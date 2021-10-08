Ann Taylor Pittman's Kale-Citrus Salad with Bacony Pecans

"This kale salad is designed to fit in this time of year—it has enough little indulgences to feel right for the holiday; it's pretty; and it offers a fresh, crisp respite from the heavier dishes," writes contributing editor Ann Taylor Pittman. This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Ann's Kale-Citrus Salad with Bacony Pecans.

This salad will be the light, fresh note that your Thanksgiving table has been missing. A mix of arugula and kale keeps this salad hearty, while vibrant orange wheels add a burst of acid. The real star of the show here, though, is the Bacony Pecans, which we could eat by the handful. "Center-cut bacon doesn't overpower like other varieties might, but the drippings impart all their smoky goodness to the salted nuts," notes Pittman. Watermelon radishes add pops of color to this vibrant salad, but if you can't find them at your grocery store or farmers' market, use regular radishes.