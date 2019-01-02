Angel Biscuits Recipe

Honestly, these angel biscuits come by their name because they taste like they're sent right from heaven to our plate. One Test Kitchen professional said these "addictive" biscuits are "light and airy with the yeasty flavor of a dinner roll." It's a flaky and light cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a Parker House roll, and they can be prepared one week in advance to make your holiday cooking schedule a little less stressful. For making this recipe ahead, just throw together the dough and store in refrigerator until ready to bake. You might even be able to convince the kids to behave like angels in order to get an Angel Biscuit this Thanksgiving.