Angel Biscuits Recipe

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These biscuits taste like they were sent right from heaven to our plate.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
about 2 ½ dozen
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Honestly, these angel biscuits come by their name because they taste like they're sent right from heaven to our plate. One Test Kitchen professional said these "addictive" biscuits are "light and airy with the yeasty flavor of a dinner roll." It's a flaky and light cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a Parker House roll, and they can be prepared one week in advance to make your holiday cooking schedule a little less stressful. For making this recipe ahead, just throw together the dough and store in refrigerator until ready to bake. You might even be able to convince the kids to behave like angels in order to get an Angel Biscuit this Thanksgiving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together warm water, yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in a large bowl; cut cold butter and shortening into flour mixture with a pastry blender or 2 forks until crumbly. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; chill at least 2 hours or up to 5 days.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 or 4 times. Gently roll into a ½-inch-thick circle, and fold in half; repeat. Gently roll to 1⁄2-inch thickness; cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Reroll remaining scraps, and cut with cutter. Place rounds with sides touching in a 10- or 12-inch cast-iron skillet or on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (If using a 12-inch skillet, place remaining biscuits in a 10-inch skillet or on a baking sheet.) Brush biscuits with 2 Tbsp. of the melted butter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Brush with remaining melted butter, and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/10/2021