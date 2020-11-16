Andrew's Potato Latkes

Latkes are a staple of every Hanukkah spread, and this simple recipe is so good that you’ll be flipping up these potato pancakes all 8 nights. A good potato pancake doesn’t need much dressing-up—that’s why we stick to the basics in this no-fuss latke recipe. This recipe comes from writer Kelly Alexander’s husband, Andrew, who may not have grown up Jewish himself, but, according to Kelly, “makes the best latkes I’ve ever tasted.” After tasting these latkes ourselves, we can officially confirm that you don’t have to grow up celebrating Hanukkah to make a great batch.

With only 6 simple ingredients (2 of them being salt and pepper), these latkes couldn’t be easier to throw together. Thanks to a handy kitchen tool (hint: you may already use it for your zucchini), these latkes come together in under an hour. If you haven’t already guessed, the trick to this simple recipe is a spiralizer (you can shop our favorite one here). Instead of spending hours grating your potatoes, a spiralizer helps you achieve gorgeous potato swirls in a snap.