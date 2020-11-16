Andrew's Potato Latkes

Writer Kelly Alexander shares her husband's recipe for potato latkes.

By Andrew Alexander

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Latkes are a staple of every Hanukkah spread, and this simple recipe is so good that you’ll be flipping up these potato pancakes all 8 nights. A good potato pancake doesn’t need much dressing-up—that’s why we stick to the basics in this no-fuss latke recipe. This recipe comes from writer Kelly Alexander’s husband, Andrew, who may not have grown up Jewish himself, but, according to Kelly, “makes the best latkes I’ve ever tasted.” After tasting these latkes ourselves, we can officially confirm that you don’t have to grow up celebrating Hanukkah to make a great batch.

With only 6 simple ingredients (2 of them being salt and pepper), these latkes couldn’t be easier to throw together. Thanks to a handy kitchen tool (hint: you may already use it for your zucchini), these latkes come together in under an hour. If you haven’t already guessed, the trick to this simple recipe is a spiralizer (you can shop our favorite one here). Instead of spending hours grating your potatoes, a spiralizer helps you achieve gorgeous potato swirls in a snap.

These are best made right before serving so they remain hot and crispy; however, if you do have some leftover, throw them in your breakfast tacos or burritos the next day. Serve with breakfast, serve with your Hanukkah feast, serve with steak—the possibilities are endless!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Soak spiralized potatoes in a bowl of lightly salted cold water for 15 minutes. Drain. Using a pair of kitchen scissors or a chef’s knife, cut spiralized potatoes into 1-inch-long strips. Transfer to a large bowl. 

  • Whisk together eggs, flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Drizzle mixture over potatoes in the large bowl. Gently stir to coat potatoes well.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add 2 tablespoons oil, and heat until oil is shimmering but not yet smoking. Scoop 3 tablespoonfuls potato batter into skillet; flatten into a 3-inch-wide, ¼-inch-thick patty. Repeat procedure twice to form 3 latkes in skillet. Cook until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer cooked latkes to prepared baking sheet; place in preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat procedure 3 times with remaining potato batter, adding 2 tablespoons oil to skillet per batch.

