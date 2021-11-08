Ambrosia Trifle

Just before assembling, prepare the Italian Meringue: Cook sugar, ¼ cup water, and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring often, until sugar is dissolved and mixture registers 240°F on an instant-read thermometer, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. While sugar mixture is cooking (after it reaches about 225°F), beat egg whites with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Add cream of tartar to egg whites; continue beating on medium speed until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. (The goal is for the sugar mixture to reach 240°F at the same time the egg whites reach soft peaks.) Gradually drizzle in sugar mixture, beating on medium speed. Increase mixer speed to medium-high; beat until glossy and stiff peaks form, 1 minute, 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Set aside.