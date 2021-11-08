Ambrosia Trifle
If you're looking for a new, impressive holiday trifle, this is it.
Ambrosia is without a doubt one of the South's most iconic holiday dishes. While recipes for the original version of ambrosia began appearing in cookbooks back in the late 19th century, the signature dessert has seen countless renditions. The old-fashioned dish has been bedazzled with maraschino cherries and pineapple—and made richer with whipped cream, mayonnaise, and sour cream, which may be why some people consider it to be a salad and others a dessert. This Ambrosia Trifle leans into the classic look of ambrosia, but takes a few modern twists.
Composed of pretty layers of angel food cake (buy it pre-made or make your own), coconut pastry cream, and a medley of citrus segments, chopped pineapple, shaved coconut, and maraschino cherries, this Ambrosia Trifle is supremely elegant. Toasted peaks of Italian Meringue stand in for marshmallow creme on the top of this showstopping ambrosia dessert. If you don't have a kitchen torch, the meringue will still taste great not toasted—or save yourself a step by replacing the meringue with piles of sweetened whipped cream. Build this trifle in a glass serving dish so your guests can see all the goodness that awaits inside.