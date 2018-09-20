Ambrosia Streusel Bars with Shortbread Crust Recipe

Serve ambrosia in a new way this holiday season. Use the foil as a handle to remove the cooled batch from the pan for easy slicing.

By Southern Living

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Makes 12 to 16 squares
Ingredients

CRUST
FILLING
STREUSEL

Directions

  • Prepare Crust: Preheat oven to 400°. Pulse first 4 ingredients in a food processor 2 to 3 times or until combined. Add 1 1/4 cups cold butter pieces, 2 or 3 pieces at a time, pulsing after each addition. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, pulsing after each addition. Process until mixture is crumbly.

  • Line a 13- x 9-inch pan with aluminum foil, extending foil over sides. Butter and flour foil. Press flour mixture into bottom of pan. Bake at 400° for 12 minutes.

  • Prepare Filling: Pulse pineapple in food processor until coarsely chopped. Bring pineapple, marmalade, and next 4 ingredients to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil, stirring often, 1 minute. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Stir in cherries, and spread in prepared crust.

  • Prepare Streusel: Stir together 1/2 cup granulated sugar and next 2 ingredients; cut butter into sugar mixture with a pastry blender until it resembles coarse meal. Stir in coconut; sprinkle over pineapple mixture.

  • Bake at 400° for 30 minutes or until golden. Cool completely in pan. Lift bars from pan, using foil sides. Cut into squares.

