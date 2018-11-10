Mama Mae's Ambrosia Salad Recipe

Who knew that this delicious and simple dish was FAT FREE and VEGAN? All we knew was that ambrosia salad was refreshing and so simple to make. This is what one would call a "ladies luncheon" dish. It's almost lacy and delicate in its presentation. Most of the men in the family wouldn't waste valuable dinner plate real-estate on this salad but it embodied Christmas dinner to my grandmother, my mom, and me. For three generations, this Ambrosia Salad recipe has been served in a beautiful clear grass-green fluted glass bowl that is almost 90 years old. My grandmother received that bowl as a wedding gift in 1929 and it has been adorning sideboards while holding that scrumptious orange and coconut concoction at countless Christmas meals over the years. After my grandmother's passing, it graced my mother's dining room table each Christmas and now it is at my house where we continue to use it and feel Mama Mae's spirit with us around the table. Some Ambrosia recipes call for whipped cream, marshmallows, and fruit cocktail but this recipe is classic Ambrosia Salad and has only three ingredients: oranges, pineapple, and sweetened coconut (no wonder I can remember how to make it each year). To balance out that heavy turkey and dressing, sweet potato casserole, and all those cakes and pies, try making this lovely and light recipe this holiday season.