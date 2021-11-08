Ambrosia Cupcakes
A festive bite for everyone.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
This holiday season, our Test Kitchen is reimagining ambrosia, one of the South's most iconic holiday dishes. While ambrosia first started appearing in cookbooks as early as the 19th century, the dish has seen many iterations throughout the decades. When thinking of ambrosia, some may recall a crystal bowl containing a vivid, sweet jumble of oranges and coconut. Some may think of a platter of pretty, elegantly-garnished citrus wedges. These Ambrosia Cupcakes pay tribute to the Southern sideboard staple that is ambrosia, channeling the dish's signature flavors—citrus, coconut, and marshmallow—into handheld treats.
These cupcakes are made with a whopping five types of coconut and topped with marshmallow-orange frosting. Cake flour makes the crumb tender, and coconut flour (look for it in the baking aisle) adds extra flavor. If you can't find coconut sugar, use an equal amount of granulated sugar. Garnish these sweet cupcakes with a maraschino cherry and a spiraled orange peel. We like to use gold liners to make these cupcakes extra-festive.