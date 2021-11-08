This holiday season, our Test Kitchen is reimagining ambrosia, one of the South's most iconic holiday dishes. While ambrosia first started appearing in cookbooks as early as the 19th century, the dish has seen many iterations throughout the decades. When thinking of ambrosia, some may recall a crystal bowl containing a vivid, sweet jumble of oranges and coconut. Some may think of a platter of pretty, elegantly-garnished citrus wedges. These Ambrosia Cupcakes pay tribute to the Southern sideboard staple that is ambrosia, channeling the dish's signature flavors—citrus, coconut, and marshmallow—into handheld treats.