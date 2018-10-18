Ambrosia Cocktail Recipe

From the kitchen of Amy Mikkelsen, Atlanta, Georgia of www.yoursouthernpeach.com. "This cocktail was inspired by the Southern side dish that's popular during the holidays. Add some marshmallows and cherries for a festive garnish," said Amy. 

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Makes 1 serving
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill an 8-oz. glass with ice. Stir in rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine. Garnish, if desired.

