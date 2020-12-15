Both attributes are the result of an unexpected addition to the cookie dough—almond flour. Long used as a gluten-free alternative for baking, here it adds just the right qualities to make it make it similar to a traditional sandie. You’ll likely find it at any conventional supermarket, but it can also be purchased online or at most health food grocers. For the best results, be sure to purchase almond flour and not almond meal. The latter has a more coarse texture and will yield less desirable cookie.