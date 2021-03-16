Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling

Rating: Unrated

The hidden hazelnut-chocolate filling makes for a happy surprise.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
freeze:
30 mins
bake:
2 hrs
cool:
2 hrs
total:
5 hrs
Yield:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's time to step it up a notch. Once you've mastered the basic meringue, experiment with a more composed meringue dish like these Almond Meringue Puffs With Chocolate-Hazelnut Filling.

A unique dessert that's bound to impress, our Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling look as good as they taste. These meringues may seem like they've come straight off the dessert menu at a five-star restaurant, but with the guidance of our Test Kitchen pros, they're achievable in your home kitchen. This composed dish features a light, fluffy almond-scented meringue shell, filled with a creamy chocolate-hazelnut filling.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. In this recipe, we flavor the meringue with a touch of almond extract and dye them a lovely light violet color. In a small stroke of genius, we nestle frozen balls of chocolate-hazelnut spread between two layers of meringue to create a core that stays gooey and melty, even after the meringues have cooled completely. Pro tip: if you're having trouble scooping your meringue, dip the scooper in a cup of hot water, which will prevent the meringue from sticking to the scooper.

Similar in size and weight to a cookie, these meringues will be a lovely surprise—especially once you take a bite to reveal the melty, chocolate-hazelnut center. These meringues are similar in taste to an Almond Joy candy; with chocolate, hazelnut, and almond, you really can't do wrong. These meringues make a lovely treat for your Easter table or Mother's Day brunch spread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scoop 12 balls (about 1 teaspoon each) of hazelnut-chocolate spread; roll into smooth balls using your hands. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze, uncovered, until hard, at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 200°F with rack in lower third position. Spread about ⅛ teaspoon of the Basic Meringue into each corner of 2 unrimmed baking sheets. Line each baking sheet with parchment paper; press into meringue to hold parchment in place. Set aside.

  • Gently stir almond extract into remaining Basic Meringue. Divide mixture evenly into 3 medium bowls (about 1 ⅓ cups each). Using a wooden pick, add a small amount of violet food coloring gel to 1 bowl; stir gently to combine. Repeat process with remaining 2 bowls of meringue and different food coloring gels.

  • Working with 1 color of meringue at a time, use the back of a spoon to spread about 1 tablespoon meringue into a 1 ½-inch circle on prepared baking sheet. Place 1 frozen hazelnut-chocolate ball in center of circle. Using a 2 ½-inch scoop, drop a spoonful (about ⅓ cup) of the same colored meringue onto ball, pressing gently so that the meringue completely encases the ball and adheres to parchment. Smooth sides using the back of a spoon, if needed. (Dip the scoop in a cup of hot water in between puffs.) Repeat process with remaining meringue and balls, spacing them at least 1 inch apart on the 2 baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until dry, 2 to 3 hours. Turn oven off; let cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week. 

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/17/2021