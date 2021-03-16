It's time to step it up a notch. Once you've mastered the basic meringue, experiment with a more composed meringue dish like these Almond Meringue Puffs With Chocolate-Hazelnut Filling.

A unique dessert that's bound to impress, our Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling look as good as they taste. These meringues may seem like they've come straight off the dessert menu at a five-star restaurant, but with the guidance of our Test Kitchen pros, they're achievable in your home kitchen. This composed dish features a light, fluffy almond-scented meringue shell, filled with a creamy chocolate-hazelnut filling.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. In this recipe, we flavor the meringue with a touch of almond extract and dye them a lovely light violet color. In a small stroke of genius, we nestle frozen balls of chocolate-hazelnut spread between two layers of meringue to create a core that stays gooey and melty, even after the meringues have cooled completely. Pro tip: if you're having trouble scooping your meringue, dip the scooper in a cup of hot water, which will prevent the meringue from sticking to the scooper.