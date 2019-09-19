Almond-Coconut Mini Cakes
Hosting an afternoon tea or a ladies' luncheon? Looking for a miniature dessert that will impress the crowd? Look no further than these Almond-Coconut Mini Cakes. Instead of baking a show-stopping cake that you'll have to slice into messy pieces, make these miniature cakes that are mess-free and oh-so-easy to serve. Each guest will be touched to receive his or her own personal dessert—especially when it's as gorgeous as these mini cakes.Though they may be little, these cakes certainly don't lack in flavor. Unlike delicate Angel Food Cakes or petit fours layered with jam, these Almond-Coconut Mini Cakes cater to the chocolate lovers. The cake gains its rich, dark chocolate color from unsweetened cocoa and an extra moist, fluffy texture from a secret ingredient: sour cream. They're also dynamic in texture, with garnishes of flaked coconut, coarsely chopped almonds, and sweet almond glaze. What are you waiting for? These mini cakes will be the star of your next afternoon soirée.