Almond-Chicken Wrap Recipe

Coming up with a healthy and creative brown bag lunch for a busy workday can feel like…work. So we came up with a few new options that are so easy you can make them in the morning before work, or you can prep them the night before and grab on your way out the door in the morning. If you're a fan of chicken salad sandwiches, try this creative new take from the Southern Living Test Kitchen. Instead of the usual mayonnaise-based dressing, we made a simple homemade honey mustard, which adds tanginess without extra fat. Mix chopped cooked chicken (leftover chicken or turkey works well here) with chopped smoked almonds for extra protein and a pleasingly crunchy texture. We recommend serving this sandwich on a soft whole-grain flatbread wrap, but you could also use pita bread, a large croissant or roll, or your favorite sliced sandwich bread. Top your Almond-Chicken Wrap off with a sandwich-cut bread and butter pickle, a little thinly sliced red onion, and some fresh baby spinach leaves. Or try arugula and fresh tomato slices. Or swap out the bread-and-butter pickles for some spicy pickled jalapeno slices. This sandwich will taste great with a variety of toppings. This fresh and filling meal takes no time at all to make and you'll actually be excited to eat it when your lunch break rolls around. Add some fresh fruit and a drink and you'll be all fueled up to tackle the rest of your workday. This Almond-Chicken Wrap is the easiest, healthiest, and yummiest addition to your lunch recipe rotation.