All-Butter Pie Dough

Five ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need to make this staple baking recipe.

Anna Theoktisto
Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 23, 2022
Apple Chess Pie, Pumpkin Chess Pie, Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie in separate pie dishes on a set table
Photo: Photo: James Ransom; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christine Keely
10 mins
30 mins
40 mins
1 pie crust

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

  • 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water, as needed

Directions

  1. Pulse flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until just combined, about 3 pulses. With processor running, add cubed butter through food chute, processing until some pea-size pieces of butter remain, about 10 seconds. Add water through food chute, 1 tablespoon at a time as needed, pulsing until dough just begins to clump together, about 10 pulses.

  2. Transfer dough to a work surface, and knead until it just holds together, about 3 times. Shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill until firm, at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.

