All-Butter Pie Dough

Five ingredients and 10 minutes are all you need to make this staple baking recipe.

By Anna Theoktisto

Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.

Published on October 23, 2022

Active Time: 10 mins
Chill Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Yield: 1 pie crust

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
3 to 4 tablespoons ice water, as needed

Directions

Pulse flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until just combined, about 3 pulses. With processor running, add cubed butter through food chute, processing until some pea-size pieces of butter remain, about 10 seconds. Add water through food chute, 1 tablespoon at a time as needed, pulsing until dough just begins to clump together, about 10 pulses. Transfer dough to a work surface, and knead until it just holds together, about 3 times. Shape into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill until firm, at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.