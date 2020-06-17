These delicious zucchini chips hit all the flavor and texture points needed to satisfy your snacking craving. They are cheesy, salty, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. We guarantee you can't eat just one. If you have an air fryer, you need to make these chips tonight and if you have been looking for a reason to purchase an air fryer, here it is. Similar to when the slow cooker hit the market, the air fryer is quickly becoming everyone's favorite new kitchen appliance. When you cook with an air fryer, you can have crispy fried foods without the mess, and often the guilt, of cooking in oil. When served with a bowl of marinara sauce, these zucchini chips make the perfect appetizer for small gatherings, such as weekend brunches or porch parties. They also make a fun side dish option when served with pasta salads or sandwiches. Cut the chips in a relatively uniform size so they cook evenly.