Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

These delicious zucchini chips hit all the flavor and texture points needed to satisfy your snacking craving. They are cheesy, salty, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. We guarantee you can't eat just one. If you have an air fryer, you need to make these chips tonight and if you have been looking for a reason to purchase an air fryer, here it is. Similar to when the slow cooker hit the market, the air fryer is quickly becoming everyone's favorite new kitchen appliance. When you cook with an air fryer, you can have crispy fried foods without the mess, and often the guilt, of cooking in oil. When served with a bowl of marinara sauce, these zucchini chips make the perfect appetizer for small gatherings, such as weekend brunches or porch parties. They also make a fun side dish option when served with pasta salads or sandwiches. Cut the chips in a relatively uniform size so they cook evenly.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Ingredients

Directions

  • Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer on a plate lined with paper towels. Sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Let stand 15 minutes, and blot dry.

  • Whisk together flour, black pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Whisk together eggs and water in a separate shallow dish. Stir together panko, Parmesan, pecorino, and oil in a third shallow dish.

  • Working in batches, dredge zucchini slices in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, allowing excess drip, and dredge in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place slices on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Preheat a 6.3-quart air fryer to 390°F for 10 minutes. Coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, add zucchini slices to basket, and cook until golden brown and crisp, 3 1/2 to 4 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

