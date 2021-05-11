Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce
The fish of the day is now super easy to make for dinner.
Break out the air fryer to make this delicious fish dish with a perfectly crispy exterior–no grease included. While the Test Kitchen chose tilapia, this recipe can be made with any white fish you prefer or find at the supermarket, such as flounder, sole, cod, or turbot. If you're a fan of flavorful new sauces and condiments, then you're in for a real treat. We developed this homemade tartar sauce that has just a bit of kick from the combination of mayonnaise, dill pickle relish, canned adobo sauce, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, fresh lemon juice, and whole-grain mustard. The sauce can be made up to three days ahead and should be refrigerated in an airtight container.