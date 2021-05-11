Air-Fryer Tilapia With Smoky Tartar Sauce

Rating: Unrated

The fish of the day is now super easy to make for dinner.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Break out the air fryer to make this delicious fish dish with a perfectly crispy exterior–no grease included. While the Test Kitchen chose tilapia, this recipe can be made with any white fish you prefer or find at the supermarket, such as flounder, sole, cod, or turbot. If you're a fan of flavorful new sauces and condiments, then you're in for a real treat. We developed this homemade tartar sauce that has just a bit of kick from the combination of mayonnaise, dill pickle relish, canned adobo sauce, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, fresh lemon juice, and whole-grain mustard. The sauce can be made up to three days ahead and should be refrigerated in an airtight container.

Ingredients

Tilapia
Smoky Tartar Sauce

Directions

  • Prepare the Tilapia: Stir together cornstarch, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder in a shallow dish. Place egg in a second shallow dish. Toss together panko and oil in a third shallow dish until panko is evenly coated. Working with 1 fillet at a time, dredge tilapia fillets in cornstarch mixture. Dip fillets in egg, and turn to coat; let excess drip off. Dip fillets in panko mixture, pressing to adhere.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 4 minutes. Lightly coat fry basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, if needed, add prepared fillets to basket, and cook until golden on bottoms, about 10 minutes. Gently flip fish in basket, and continue to cook at 350°F until fillets are golden on second side and fish is flaky, about 5 minutes.

  • While fish cooks, prepare the Smoky Tartar Sauce: Stir together mayonnaise, relish, adobo sauce, lemon juice, and mustard. Serve alongside cooked fish.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/12/2021