It's no surprise than an air fryer would make golden, crisp fries with less mess and fewer calories and grams of fat. Up the nutrition factor even more by using sweet potatoes instead of russets. This simple recipe for Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries (which will also work with white potatoes) makes four generous servings out of two medium-sized sweet potatoes and just one tablespoon of olive oil and salt. While regular kosher salt will work just fine, flaky salt adds an extra crunch that makes the fries a little more special. The secret to fries that are light and crunchy and not soggy is to preheat the fryer basket at 400˚F for five minutes before adding the oil-coated potato sticks in a single layer. The basket should be nice and hot when the potatoes go into it. Air fryers vary in size, so you may have to fry the potatoes in batches so that the basket isn't too crowded, which can also cause sogginess. They need a bit of space around the potatoes so that the air can circulate and make them crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Give the potatoes a stir about halfway through the cooking process so that they brown evenly. Serve with plenty of ketchup or for something different, stir a little curry powder into mayonnaise to make a dipping sauce. The spices taste great with the sweet potatoes.